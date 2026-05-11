'Nutmobile' rolls through Montana

The Planters Peanuts "Nutmobile" rolled through Montana recently, making a stop in Missoula on May 7, 2026.

Three college graduates - who go by the names Almond Aria, Nutty Huddy, and Mayeselnut - were thinking so outside of the box after graduation that they landed in a Nutmobile.

Watch the video here:

'Peanutters' visit Montana

The group unconventionally travels the country in the rig as brand ambassadors for Planters.

The Nutmobile dates back to 1935. The 26-foot-long peanut on wheels is branded as a "nutty experience that brings people together."

The "peanutters" say they connect with people from all walks of life on every stop all while creating content and representing the brand.

They tell us the most fulfilling part of traveling is the connections they make with each community along the way.

"I really think it's been such a blessing to be able to travel so many different places and for a job too," Adleigh Mayes said. "How many people can say they get to travel the whole country and get paid to do it? So that's been the best thing for me."

Idaho Falls is the next stop for the Nutmobile. They'll head to Las Vegas after that. Click here to follow their journey.

