The Lewistown Ice Skating Association is pursuing an ambitious project to install a roof over the Lewistown Ice Rink, aiming to improve ice conditions and expand hockey opportunities in the community.

"We were talking about upgrading the lighting system, and then that's where we decided that maybe it made more sense to pursue doing a rink cover with new lighting at the same time," Lewistown Ice Skating Association President Ryan Durbin said. "That way, we didn't invest money that we would wish we would have spent on the cover later."

Lewistown Ice Skating Association plans to upgrade ice rink in Lewistown

The comprehensive upgrade would include new lighting, a sound system, a new picnic table area and additional handicapped parking. Durbin said the association is working with three contractors on initial pricing, with estimates ranging from $1.5 to $2 million.

Montana's unpredictable weather creates significant challenges for maintaining consistent ice conditions at the outdoor rink.

"A lot of days when it's really nice and sunny out, our ice starts to actually melt out and get soft, and we actually have to start closing the rink if it's too warm of a day," Durbin said. "I feel like we'd get more people interested, if on a nice day, they could come down here and enjoy the facility."

The outdoor conditions particularly impact youth hockey development, according to Robert Beattie, coach and chief of the Lewistown Youth Hockey Association.

"Makes it tough, especially for the youngest," Beattie said. "Other programs get a jump start on us, with those younger years. I'm even hesitant to tell a four-year-old that they should start just the outdoor nature."

Beattie said a roof would allow for plexiglass installation to reduce wind and create a more consistent experience for young players.

The covered rink could also elevate Lewistown's hockey program to new competitive levels. Beattie said the association is close to joining the Treasure State League, which would bring visiting teams to town and provide away games for local players.

"We are at 80 kids. Some of the smaller programs in the state operate with about 100 kids," Beattie said. "The Treasure State League would give us games out of town. It would bring teams into town and just provide a better overall experience for our program."

Durbin said the primary goal is increasing public access to quality ice time.

"The big goal is to just get more consistent ice available to the public," Durbin said. "I think it would at least double our availability having a cover on it and eliminate the snow removal on top of that."

The Lewistown Ice Skating Association hopes to begin construction in spring 2027 and is actively raising funds for the project. If you would like to donate go to Central Montana Foundation.