A business incubator is coming to Lewistown in 2027, designed to help entrepreneurs get their startups off the ground with affordable workspace and comprehensive support services.

The Snowy Mountain Development Corporation (link) is spearheading the project, which will transform a currently vacant building into a vibrant hub for new businesses. The facility will offer more than just office space – it will include a training center and business development resources.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video here:

Lewistown is launching a 'business incubator'

"We're not looking to be long-term placement of a business. Our goal is really to get them on their feet and moving. And once they're there, then they're able to step out into the market. Maybe they purchase their own building, maybe they find a lease somewhere. But it gives them that really that first step," said Ross Butcher, Fergus County Commissioner and Board Chair of Snowy Mountain Development Corporation.

The incubator addresses a significant need in the community, according to local business owners.

Randi Rath, owner of Moccasin Mountain Health Clinic, believes the facility will fill a crucial gap for aspiring entrepreneurs.

"We do have a lot of entrepreneurs in our community but we just don't have the resources for them to start the things that they want to start, or the buildings that we have need a lot of work or updating. So to have a place like this would be great," Rath said.

One of the biggest advantages will be reducing the financial barriers that often prevent new businesses from launching. High startup costs for commercial space can be prohibitive for many entrepreneurs.

"It's a huge startup cost when you're trying to get availability for spacing. And to have a space like that that's more affordable, to less lessen the overhead will be really impressive for a lot of new businesses starting out," Rath said.

The facility's training center will be a key component, offering guidance on essential business fundamentals like creating business plans and securing financing.

"This facility is going to have a big training center in it. And so that's a big part of like I said, that's we tell people if somebody is interested in starting up a new business, whatever that looks like. Have you talked to snowy Mountain? Have you gone in and gotten some advice on building your business plan? What's it look like when you go talk to the bank?" Butcher said.

Beyond supporting individual entrepreneurs, the project represents a broader community revitalization effort. The incubator will breathe new life into an underutilized building while creating economic opportunities.

"We're taking an existing building that, you know, needs a little, little care. You know, it hasn't it hasn't been updated for a while. Needs a little bit of help. And so this is an opportunity to come in and take this building, that's currently vacant and turn it into something that's vibrant, that really builds the community," Butcher said.

The Snowy Mountain Development Corporation reports they have already received inquiries from potential tenants, indicating strong interest in the concept. The business incubator is expected to be operational sometime in 2027.

This article has been lightly edited with the assistance of AI for clarity, syntax, and grammar.