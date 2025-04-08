Augusta’s first-ever 'Brewfest' set to foster fun and support

AUGUSTA — AUGUSTA — With warmer weather on the horizon, folks in Augusta are kicking off the season in the best way possible — with the town’s first-ever Brewfest on Friday, April 11, 2025. The community-wide event promises to be more than just a reason to raise a glass — it’s a celebration of small-town spirit, local beer, and local impact.

“It’s the first citywide event like this in Augusta, and the whole community is getting behind it.” said organizer, Lynn Kenyon.

A Pub Crawl Brewfest — Montana Style

All four bars in Augusta are teaming up for the event: The Buckhorn Bar, The Outlaw, The Western Bar, and The Lazy B.

“You do the math — four bars in a town of 300,” joked Lynn Kenyon, also owner of Outlaw Women Saloon. “That’s a pretty good ratio.”

The brewfest will feature seven breweries, with all but one hailing from Montana. Expect fan favorites like KettleHouse and Lewis & Clark, alongside newer names like Meadowlark and Last Best Place.

For $30, attendees will receive a custom 16-ounce glass and six tasting tickets, each good for a half pour. The format encourages exploration, with each bar hosting different breweries pouring two of their signature brews.

Entertainment and Safety on Tap

Beyond beer, the event includes live music at the Lazy B and the Outlaw, a live auction, and a 50/50 raffle.

To keep things fun and safe, organizers have even arranged a hay wagon shuttle to ferry people between the four bars.

“We want this to be a great time, but also a safe one,” said Tammy Dellwo, owner of the Buckhorn Bar.

A Pour with Purpose

All proceeds from the event will go toward the development of Benchmark Wrestling, a new community facility being built right in Augusta.

“It’s going to be a monumental addition to Augusta,” said Kenyon. “We’re more than just the one-day rodeo. We’re deeper than that.”

While expectations vary — Dellwo is hoping for 200 guests, while Kenyon is shooting for a thousand — one thing’s for sure: Augusta is ready to show that great things come in small-town packages.