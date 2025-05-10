Mike Hoggan of Valier is sharing stories from his four-decade career in wildlife management in a new book.

Hoggan spent more than 42 years with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services Program, working alongside sheep ranchers and managing predator populations.

HOGGAN TALKS ABOUT HIS BOOK:

'Government Hunter' author will host book signings

His book, "Between Predator and Prey: Forty Two Years as a Government Hunter," chronicles his sometimes humorous and sometimes sometimes intense experiences, from Nevada to Montana's Rocky Mountains.

"The book tells a story of wildlife services and one person that worked for them. And as far as the whole program goes, the Rocky Mountain Front is unique. I don't think anybody dealt with what I dealt with up here. You got it all. You got the grizzly bears, mountain lions, the wolves," Hoggan said.

An overview of the book states: "From investigating cattle mutilations and tracking down cow-killer grizzly bears to stalking bold mountain lions and chasing crafty coyotes in a helicopter, Mike reveals all in this detailed collection of stories from his extensive career."

He will host a book signing at Barnes & Noble in Great Falls on Saturday, May 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The book is also available on Amazon and Kindle.