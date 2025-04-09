South Fork Roundup will bring cowboy poetry and music to Augusta

AUGUSTA — Cowboys and poetry may seem like an unlikely pairing, but in Augusta, the two go hand in hand. The Second Annual South Fork Roundup of Cowboy Poetry and Music is set to take place on Saturday, April 12, promising a full day of western artistry, community, and fun.

“Last year was our first event — we had 200 seats and sold out quickly,” said Kerry Bouchard, president of the Augusta Area Historical Society. This year’s roundup builds on that momentum, with even more performers and a full slate of festivities planned.

A Celebration of Western Voices

The day kicks off at 9 a.m. and features both youth and adult poets sharing their work. The performances will run throughout the day, and best of all — admission is free (at least until dinnertime).

“Everything is free until you want to eat dinner,” said Bouchard.

A Hearty Cowboy Cocktail and Live Entertainment

When evening rolls around, attendees can dig into a classic cowboy dinner — brisket, baked beans, coleslaw or potato salad — served alongside cupcakes, an open bar, and live music.

This year’s entertainment lineup includes Wylie Gustafson and Randy Raymond, two well-known names in the western music scene.

“They’re well worth 40 bucks just to watch,” Bouchard added. “Let alone getting a really good dinner, too.”

More Than a Show — A Cause Worth Supporting

In addition to showcasing Montana’s rich western culture, the event serves an important purpose: it’s a fundraiser for the Augusta Area Historical Society, which is currently raising funds to build a new museum.

“This event entirely supports the historical society,” Bouchard said. “It’s a great way to reconnect with cowboy roots and learn something about cowboy poetry.”

Whether you’re a fan of storytelling, country music, or just looking for something different to do this weekend — the South Fork Roundup offers a unique slice of Montana heritage you won’t want to miss.

Location is 2802 MT Highway 21 in Augusta. Adult tickets are $40 and children 12 and under $12. For more information, call 406-403-9608.