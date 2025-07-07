GREAT FALLS — Heading down the Northwest Bypass in Great Falls, a new road sign now greets travelers on the right-hand side — a tribute to a man whose legacy is deeply rooted in the region and Native American history.

"It's a special day for all Native Americans,” said Blair Listening Thunder Gopher at the unveiling ceremony, where community members gathered to honor Jim Loud Thunder Gopher, a respected spiritual leader of the Chippewa-Cree Tribe.

Highway dedication honors Chippewa-Cree man

Loud Thunder Gopher is now eternalized along this stretch of highway — recognition for his unwavering leadership during a time when federal policy threatened tribal sovereignty.

“My grandfather led his people out of poverty,” said Listening Thunder Gopher. His sister initiated the push for the tribute.

During the mid-20th century, Loud Thunder Gopher helped lead the Chippewa-Cree through government efforts to terminate Indian treaties.

When the community was forcibly displaced from their homes near West Bank Park by order of the Montana governor, it was Gopher who led them to Hill 57 — a significant site for many displaced Native families.

The idea to honor him began in November, when his granddaughter approached Montana State Representative Jane Weber with a request.

“I was really honored to be entrusted with that opportunity,” said Weber.

Initially unsure if she was the right person to carry the legislation, Weber consulted Blackfeet Senator Susan Webber, who encouraged her to move forward.

“Susan told me, ‘This is your constituent who asked you to do this on their behalf. You carry it. We will support you,’” Weber recalled.

Support for the initiative came from across Indian Country, including tribal leaders from the Northern Cheyenne, Salish Kootenai, Crow, Blackfeet, and Little Shell, with Chairman Gerald Gray backing the effort.

MTN News

The dedication ceremony included traditional songs, heartfelt speeches, and the presentation of a replica of the 1803 Indian Peace Flag — once held by Loud Thunder Gopher himself.

As for the big reveal, the Montana Department of Transportation officially unveiled the new highway sign, which not only marks the road but serves as a symbol of remembrance.

“This will help people understand that all of our ancestors are important to remember,” said Weber. “For those who don’t yet know who he was, I hope they will look him up.”

The sign now stands as a lasting tribute to a man whose guidance helped shape the path forward for his people — and a reminder that Great Falls sits on land rich with Native history, resilience, and leadership.

