Young man dies in two-vehicle collision in Missoula

GREAT FALLS — A 27-year old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Missoula on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

It happened near the intersection of Stonybrook Drive and South Third Street West just after 11 p.m.

The Missoula Police Department said in a news release that the collision involved a go-cart and a Subaru Outback.

A responder officer discovered the 27-year old man, who had been driving the go-cart, dead at the scene.



Police say the driver of the Subaru, a 17-year-old female, did not sustain any visible injuries but was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The crash is being investigated by the Missoula Police Department and the Montana Highway Patrol.

There is no word yet on how the collision happened, or which driver may have been at fault.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.