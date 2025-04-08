Watch Now
1 person dead, 1 injured after car collides with elk

MTN News
GREAT FALLS — A woman died and a man was injured when their car reportedly collided with an elk in Lincoln County on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, it happened at about 7 a.m. along US Highway 2 near mile marker 74, about 30 miles southeast of Libby.

The 68-year old male driver and 70-year old female passenger, both from Libby, were eastbound in a Toyota Camry.

According to the MHP, the driver said that an elk ran in front of the car; the driver braked, swerving to the right, causing the car to slide off the road and crash into an embankment and roll.

The passenger was thrown from the car by the force of the crash and died at the scene; her name has not been released at this point.

The driver was taken to a hospital for his injuries; the nature and severity of the injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, neither person was wearing a seatbelt.

The MHP report says that impaired driving and speed were not factors in the collision, but noted that the road was wet at the time.

