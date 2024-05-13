1 person dead, 2 injured in Billings crash

GREAT FALLS — A woman died and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Billings on Friday, May 10, 2024.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened near the intersection of North 27th Street and Mountain View Boulevard at about 5:15 p.m.

A 24-year old woman from Colorado was driving south in a Dodge Dart at a "high rate of speed" on North 27th Street, and a Chevy Suburban with two occupants was northbound on the same road.

The MHP crash report says the driver of the Dart was unable to maintain control of her car, causing her car to enter the northbound lane, resulting in a head-on collision.

The woman died at the scene; her name has not been released at this point. According to the MHP, she was not wearing a seatbelt.



The two occupants of the Suburban - a 39-year old man and a 37-year old woman, both from Billings - were taken to St. Vincent hospital for their injuries. The nature and extent of their injuries has not been disclosed. Both were wearing seatbelts.

According to the MHP, alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

