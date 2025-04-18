1 person dead in 2-vehicle crash in Gallatin County

GREAT FALLS — A 48-year old woman from Gallatin Gateway died in a two-vehicle crash in Gallatin County on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

It happened just before 6 p.m. near mile marker 67 of US Highway 191.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the woman was northbound on 191 in a Toyota Tacoma; she was the only occupant. According to the MHP, she was wearing a seatbelt.

The second vehicle, a Ram 5500 ambulance from the Big Sky Fire Department, was southbound. The two people in the second vehicle were a 27-year old man from Bozeman, and a 26-year old man from Helena. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The MHP says the driver of the Toyota failed to negotiate a curve and drifted in front of the Ram, causing a collision.

The Toyota went off the road and overturned, trapping the driver inside; she died at the scene.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman as Jozie Beth Hrenchir.

The two occupants of the Ram were not seriously injured.

According to the MHP, alcohol and/or drugs are suspected as factors in the crash, and the road was wet at the time.

Emergency personnel from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Big Sky Fire Department, and Gallatin Gateway Fire responded to the scene.