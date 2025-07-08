Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 person dead in Helena collision

Helena police say a motorcyclist died after colliding with a truck on Monday, July 7, 2025, on the north side of town.

Dispatch received a call around 9:00 p.m. about a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle at the corner of North Montana Avenue and Ptarmigan Lane.

The 59-year-old man riding the motorcycle was traveling north on North Montana Avenue, and the truck was traveling south and making a left-hand turn off North Montana Avenue.

The motorcyclist sustained critical injuries and was taken to St. Peter’s Health, where he later died.

Police say the incident is still being investigated.

The identity of the man will be released by the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff/Coroner once the family has been notified.

There is no word on whether anyone else was injured, nor whether the other driver is or might be cited or charged.

We will update you if we get more information.

