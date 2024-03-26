1 person died in a Yellowstone County crash

GREAT FALLS — A 63-year old man from Port Angeles, Washington, died in a one-vehicle crash in Yellowstone County on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

It happened along Interstate 90, several miles west of the town of Laurel at about 2 a.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was eastbound in Jeep Wrangler when he apparently lost control on the icy road.



The Jeep went into the median and rolled.

The MHP says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash and died at the scene.

The name of the man has not been released at this point.

There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The MHP says that impaired driving and/or speed were not factors in the crash.