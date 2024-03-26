Watch Now
NewsAccident/Crash

Actions

1 person died in a Yellowstone County crash

yellowstone fatal march 2024
MTN News
yellowstone fatal march 2024
fatal mhp report march 24.jpg
Posted at 10:25 AM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 13:30:43-04

GREAT FALLS — A 63-year old man from Port Angeles, Washington, died in a one-vehicle crash in Yellowstone County on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

It happened along Interstate 90, several miles west of the town of Laurel at about 2 a.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was eastbound in Jeep Wrangler when he apparently lost control on the icy road.

The Jeep went into the median and rolled.

The MHP says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash and died at the scene.

The name of the man has not been released at this point.

There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The MHP says that impaired driving and/or speed were not factors in the crash.

Police car hit by vehicle that failed to yield in Helena 1 person dead, 1 injured in Sanders County crash Deadly crash reported in Cascade County Great Falls man dies in Lake County crash Woman dies after being hit by a car in Great Falls

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App