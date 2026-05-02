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1 teen dead, 1 injured in Hill County crash

Fatal Crash
MTN News
Fatal Crash
1 teen dead, 1 injured in Hill County crash
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One teen died and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Hill County on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

It happened at about 2 a.m. along River Drive North in Havre.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 17-year old male driver and a 16-year old female passenger in a Ford Escape were eastbound on River Road North.

The driver for some reason lost control while making a left-hand turn, causing the vehicle to go into a broadslide slide.

The vehicle went off the road, tripped, and rolled.

The MHP says the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash and died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Northern Montana Healthcare in Havre; the nature and extent of her injuries have not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, alcohol and speed are suspected as factors in the crash.

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