1 teen dead, 2 injured in Park County vehicle crash

BOZEMAN — The Park County Sheriff's Office says that a 17-year-old boy from Clyde Park died in a vehicle crash that injured two other teen boys in Wilsall on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies and EMS responded to a crash in the area of Daisy Dean Road and Elk Creek Road in Wilsall on Sunday. The time of the incident was not specified.

A deputy/medic who was first on scene provided emergency care until Wilsall Fire/EMS and Livingston Fire and Rescue arrived.

Despite efforts to save him, the boy died at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office says another 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were taken by ambulance and helicopter for treatment of serious injuries.

The Sheriff's Office does not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, which is being investigated by the Montana Highway Patrol and the Coroner's Office.

There is no word yet on whether the teens were wearing seatbelts.

No other details have been released at this point, including the name of the teen who died.

We will update you if we get more information.

