4 people dead in 3 crashes across Montana on Saturday

GREAT FALLS — Four people died in three crashes across Montana on Saturday, April 19, 2025, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.



SHERIDAN COUNTY

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 4:20 p.m. along Secondary Highway 517; nearest town was Plentywood.



Vehicle 1: Ford F-150; 46-year old male driver from Plentywood, was wearing seatbelt; 10-year old female passenger from Plentywood, was not wearing seatbelt.

Vehicle 2: Honda Accord; Female driver, age and home town not known, was wearing seatbelt; 76-year old female passenger from Grenora, North Dakota, unknown if wearing seatbelt; female passenger, age and hometown not known, was wearing a seatbelt.

The MHP says the westbound Ford collided with the Honda, and both vehicles went off the road to the north, and each rolled at least once.

All occupants were taken to Sheridan Memorial Hospital in Plentywood, where the two passengers of the Accord died. Their names have not been released.

The MHP says that speed and failure to maintain lane are the primary factors in the crash.

DAWSON COUNTY

The one-vehicle crash happened at about 8:10 p.m. along Interstate 94 at mile marker 220; nearest town was Glendive.

The MHP says a 20-year old woman in a GMC 1500 was eastbound when the vehicle went off the left side of the road. The GMC then crossed the median and went into the westbound lanes. The driver over-corrected to the right, causing the vehicle to roll several times.

The MHP says the woman was not wearing a seatbelt, and the force of the crash threw her from the vehicle. The woman died at the scene; her name has not been released.

She was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The MHP says that alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

RAVALLI COUNTY

The one-vehicle crash happened at about 9:10 p.m. near the intersection of Lookout Trail and St. Mary's Peak Road; nearest town was Stevensville.

The MHP says a 61-year old man from Stevensville was eastbound on an ATV and failed negotiate a curve in the road. The ATV went off the right side of the road.

The ATV then overturned down an embankment and the driver was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash; the man died at the scene.

The MHP says that speed was a factor in the crash; alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected. The crash report does not indicate whether the man was wearing a helmet.