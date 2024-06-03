Bozeman man dies in crash in Sweet Grass County

GREAT FALLS — A Bozeman died and another man was injured in a crash on Interstate 90 near Reed Point on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened near mile marker 390 at about 11:20 p.m.

A 29-year-old Bozeman man was driving a Chevrolet Express Van when the vehicle went off the road to the right.

The driver over-corrected, and the van went back on to the road where the driver again over-corrected and the van went back off the right side of the road.

The van then overturned and came to rest on the passenger side, the patrol said.

The driver died at the scene; his name has not been released at this point.

The passenger, also a 29-year-old man from Bozeman, was flown to a hospital in Billings; the nature and severity of his injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, the driver was wearing a seat belt, and it was unknown if the passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

The MHP says that alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash.