Driver charged after deadly pedestrian crash in Butte

BUTTE — John Walker faces a misdemeanor charge after he hit two pedestrians with his vehicle in October 2025, killing one and seriously injuring another.

Walker, 75 years old, is charged with careless driving resulting in death and serious bodily injury following the October 25 incident at the corner of East 2nd and Gaylord Street in Butte.

Christopher DeShazo was killed in the crash, and Jonathan Crowley sustained a serious brain injury.

Walker will make his first appearance in Butte city court on January 28th. If convicted, he faces up to six months in jail and a fine of $5,000, or both.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, emergency personnel responded to the intersection at 2:42 p.m. on October 25 following reports of a collision involving a vehicles and pedestrians.

The two men, ages 42 and 49, had been walking south across Second Street when they were hit by Walker's eastbound vehicle.

Both pedestrians sustained serious injuries and were taken to St. James Healthcare, where DeShazo later died.

The initial investigation determined that alcohol and/or speed were not factors in the collision.

The Butte Police Department conducted additional testing and investigation with assistance from the Montana Highway Patrol.

