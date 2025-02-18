Deadly crash reported in Missoula County

The Montana Highway Patrol reports that two men and one juvenile died in Missoula County on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, after an SUV went off the highway.

The crash happened on I-90 about a mile northwest of Frenchtown in the eastbound lane, near mile marker 89.

According to Captain Shawn Silvan with the Montana Highway Patrol, an eastbound SUV lost control and slid off the highway at about 3 a.m.

MHP reports that after the crash, people in two vehicles stopped to offer assistance.

While outside of the vehicles rendering aid, two men were hit by a tractor-trailer that had lost control; the two men died.

In addition to hitting the two men, the tractor-trailer struck the parked vehicles, killing one juvenile who was inside and causing severe injuries to another.

No other details have been released at this point, including the names of the three victims.

We will update you when we get more information.