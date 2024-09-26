Driver seriously injured after crashing car into Butte apartment building

Butte police suspect alcohol was involved on Sunday, September 22, 2024, when a car crashed into an apartment building.

A 60-year-old Butte man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he crashed a car into a building at Front and Oregon streets about 5:30 p.m.

Emergency responders had to use "jaws of life' to remove the trapped driver.

The car had been speeding north on Harrison Avenue when it lost control on a curve onto Front Street before slamming into the building.

One resident was in the building at the time of the crash.

“It sounded really like a bomb going off. It sounded like a hand grenade or like a decent-sized bomb going off on the side of my house. I’m going to be realistic, that's kind of what it sounded like. It also seemed like that because there was dust and everything all over the place. It really seemed like a bomb went off,” said Devon Martin, a resident at the apartment building.

The driver has since been taken to a medical facility in another city for further treatment.

Police are continuing to investigate.