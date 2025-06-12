Watch Now
Collision involving a motorcycle and a deer in Chouteau County

Chouteau County Sheriff's Office
GREAT FALLS — At least one person was injured after a motorcycle collided with a deer in Chouteau County on Thursday afternoon (June 12, 2025).

It happened near mile marker 43 of US Highway 80, about 14 miles southeast of Geraldine.

The Chouteau County Sheriff's Office said in addition to deputies, several other first responders assisted, including Montana Highway Patrol, Geraldine Ambulance, and Geraldine Fire Department.

At about 2:15 p.m., the Sheriff's Office announced that a Mercy Flight helicopter from Benefis Health System had been dispatched.

Traffic through the area was delayed as emergency crews worked to clear the scene; traffic was re-opened at about 3 p.m.

There is no word on the nature or severity of the person's injuries, nor whether the deer survived.

We will update you if we get more information.

