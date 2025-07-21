Obituary: Caitlin Ruth Fox

Caitlin Ruth Fox of Great Falls, 37 years old, passed away on Thursday, July 3, 2025, succumbing to the injuries from a fall at her home. She is now in the arms of her loving Savior.

Caitlin was born on April 18, 1988, in Great Falls to Barry and Sherry (Lacey) Gallagher. She was a graduate from Charles M. Russell High School. She worked at Centene Corp as a medical transcriptionist for 12 years.

She met and married Ronald “Ron” Fox on October 19, 2014, and together they welcomed a son, Lukas. Caitlin treasured her home always being filled with the joy and activity of Luke, and her stepchildren, Kirk, Zoe, and Justin.

Caitlin loved being with her kids. She also enjoyed doing puzzles, watching Survivor, long distance calls from her sister, and playing with her cat, Charlie. She had an enormous heart; kind, giving, and loving.

She is survived by her husband, Ron; four children; parents, Barry and Lacey; sister, Halley (Dave) Crane; nephew, Talon; and niece, Vesper.

A private family service will take place at a later date.

