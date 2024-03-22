Watch Now
Great Falls man dies in Lake County crash

Posted at 2:59 PM, Mar 22, 2024
GREAT FALLS — A man died in a one-vehicle crash in Lake County; the Montana Highway Patrol was notified of the crash early on Friday, March 22, 2024.

It happened near the intersection of Howlett Road and Songer Road several miles west of Ronan.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 38-year old man from Great Falls was driving a Toyota pickup truck south on Howlett Road and for some reason went off the left side of the road.

The pickup truck went about 30 yards, hit a guardrail, and overturned into a creek.

The man died at the scene; his name has not been released at this point.

The road was dry at the time of the crash.

According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

The MHP said in its report: "Time of crash and impairment factors are still under investigation."

