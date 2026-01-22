Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man dies after being pinned by truck outside Bigfork restaurant

Echo Lake Cafe
MTN News
Echo Lake Cafe in Bigfork
Echo Lake Cafe
BIGFORK — A man died on Sunday, January 18, 2026, after becoming pinned between his truck and the vehicle's door in the parking lot of Echo Lake Cafe in Bigfork, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 7:30 a.m. as the man was leaving the cafe.

His truck, which was pulling a 32-foot trailer, rolled across the parking lot and struck a utility pole and sign before coming to a stop.

The man got into the vehicle and attempted to back the truck away from the obstacles.

He then got out of the truck and walked around to the passenger side.

The MHP says that when he tried to get back into the driver's seat, he became pinned between the door and the vehicle.

The man died from his injuries at the scene.

Echo Lake Cafe posted on Facebook: "This morning, a tragic and unexpected accident occurred in our parking lot, resulting in the loss of a life. Our hearts are heavy, and we are holding his family and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers."

Authorities have not yet released the victim's name.

