Great Falls teen dies in Chouteau County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Chouteau County on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

It happened just after 8 a.m. at mile marker 44 of US Highway 87 just north of Fort Benton.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, two 18-year old females were heading north on Highway 87 in a Chevrolet Camaro.

The driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the road, and the car went went off the road and rolled.

The MHP says that neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt, and the force of the crash threw both of them from the car.

The driver died at the scene; her name has not been released at this point.

The passenger was taken to Missouri River Medical Center in Fort Benton; the nature and extent of her injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, alcohol and speed are suspected as a factors in the crash.

No other details have been released; we will update you if we get more information.