High-speed chase ends with a crash north of Helena

HELENA — The Montana Highway Patrol says suspects led officers from several agencies on a high-speed chase on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, that began in Silver Bow County and ended in Lewis & Clark County.

Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement advised MHP of a vehicle that fled from them just after 1:30 p.m.

Troopers saw the suspect vehicle near Helena a short time later and initiated a chase on I-15 Northbound, with speeds of up to 120 miles per hour.

The suspect vehicle got off at the Cedar Street exit and the chase continued to the intersection of Masonic Home Road and Glass Drive where an MHP trooper was able to perform a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver, resulting in a rollover crash.

MHP says the driver of the vehicle has minor injuries, and the two other occupants have injuries that are not life-threatening.

All three occupants were taken into custody and to St. Peter’s Health for medical care.

Officers and deputies with the Helena Police Department and the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the chase.

No other details have been released at this point, including the reason for attempting to initially stop the vehicle.

We will update you if we get more information.

