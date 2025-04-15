Man dies in rollover crash in Prairie County

GREAT FALLS — A man died in a vehicle rollover crash in Prairie County on Monday, April 14, 2025.

It happened at about 7:50 p.m. along Secondary Highway 253 about 22 miles north of the town of Terry.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 53-year old man from Poplar, Montana, was driving south in a Peterbilt 579.

For an unknown reason, the vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit a delineator post and overturned, rolling onto its side and coming to rest on its roof.

The MHP says the man was pinned in the cab and died at the scene.

The name of the man has not been released.

The MHP report says it is not known at this point if the man was wearing a seatbelt.

Impaired driving and/speed were not factors in the crash.

