Motorcyclist dies after a crash in Jefferson County

GREAT FALLS — A 42-year-old man from Butte died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash in Jefferson County on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was eastbound on a Suzuki motorcycle on Interstate 90 at about 1:50 p.m.

Near mile marker 237, he lost control of the motorcycle on a curve.

The motorcycle overturned, slid downhill, and hit a guardrail.

The man was taken to St. James Hospital in Butte, where he later died due to his injuries.

The man's name has not been released.

According to the MHP, he was not wearing a helmet; drugs and speed are suspected as factors in the crash.