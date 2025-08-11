Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Motorcyclist dies after Gallatin County crash
GREAT FALLS — A man from Spokane, Washington, died after a crash that happened on August 4, 2025, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The 56-year-old motorcycle driver was westbound on Interstate 90 near mile marker 317 between Bozeman and Livingston.

For some reason, he was unable to negotiate a left-hand curve, resulting in the motorcycle veering off the right side of the road.

The vehicle encountered loose gravel, which contributed to a loss of control, leading to the driver being thrown from the motorcycle.

The driver was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center and later died at the hospital on August 7 due to the injuries sustained in the crash.

Wet conditions and speeding are suspected to be contributing factors to the crash; impaired driving is not suspected.

The name of the man has not been released.

