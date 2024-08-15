Watch Now
Motorcyclist dies in Gallatin County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Gallatin County on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. It happened at about 6:25 p.m. near the intersection of Blackwood Road and Gooch Hill Road.

The crash involved two vehicles - the first was a Subaru Impreza driven by a 27-year old man from Oregon, with a 29-year old male passenger from Georgia.

The second vehicle was a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 57-year old man from Bozeman.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was northbound on Gooch Hill Road when the Subaru turned left onto the road from Blackwood Road.

The MHP says the motorcyclist was speeding and "attempted to slow for vehicle 1, but lost control of the motorcycle and crashed."

The motorcyclist died due to his injuries, and he was not wearing a helmet, according to the MHP.

The man's name has not yet been released.

The two people in the Subaru were not seriously injured; they were wearing seatbelts.

The MHP report says that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.

