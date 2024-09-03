Watch Now
Motorcyclist dies in I-90 crash

MTN News
BILLINGS — A 37-year-old man from Billings died in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 90 near Columbus on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash at 10 p.m. as the motorcycle was eastbound at mile marker 409.

The man was riding a Harley-Davidson when the motorcycle went off the highway and hit a post and then a fence.

The motorcycle overturned and hit another fence before crashing into a ditch and trees.

The man, whose name has not been released at this point, was declared dead at a hospital.

There is no word yet on whether the man was wearing a helmet.

According to the MHP, speed is a suspected factor in the crash; impaired driving is not suspected.

