Motorcyclist dies in Meagher County crash

A Bozeman man died after crashing his motorcycle in Meagher County on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, it happened at around 3:17 p.m. near the community of Ringling.

The 55-year-old man was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle south on US-89 when he crossed the center line and went off the road to the left near mile marker 40.

The MHP says the motorcycle hit a delineator, overturned, and rolled down a hill.



The man was thrown and sustained fatal injuries to his head and neck.

The report indicates that the man was not wearing a helmet, and speed and alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash.

No further details, including the man’s identity, have been released.

We will update you if we get more information.