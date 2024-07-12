Motorcyclist dies in Stillwater County crash

GREAT FALLS — A 74-year-old man from Columbus died in a motorcycle crash in Stillwater County on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

The Montana Highway Patrol says it happened at about 5 p.m. near the intersection of Old Highway 10 and Secondary Road 306 just west of Columbus.

The man was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on the highway when it crossed the center line and traveled across the westbound lane.

The motorcycle went off the road and collided with an embankment and a fence.

The man, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

Drugs and/or alcohol were not factors in the crash, according to the MHP.

His name has yet not been released.

We will update you if we get more information.

