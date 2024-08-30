Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash in Park County

GREAT FALLS — A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash in Park County on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

It happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 West and Cokedale Road, several miles west of Livingston.

The Montana Highway Patrol says a 27-year-old Livingston man was westbound in a Chevy Silverado on Highway 10.

A 34-year-old man, also from Livingston, was eastbound on the highway on a Yamaha motorcycle.

According to the MHP, the driver of the pickup truck began to turn left onto Cokedale Road in front of the motorcycle, and the two vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist was first taken to Livingston HealthCare and then flown to Billings Clinic where he died from his injuries.

The report indicated the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. The man's name has not been released.

The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to Livingston HealthCare; there is no word on the nature and extent of his injuries. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The MHP report says it is "unknown" whether he was wearing a seatbelt.

The MHP says that alcohol and/or drugs were not factors in the crash.

There is no word at this point on whether any citations have been or will issued.