Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Butte

John Emeigh
butte police car.jpg
GREAT FALLS — A 38-year old man died after being hit by a vehicle in Butte on Saturday, July 19, 2025, and the suspect is still at large.

Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement said in a news release that it happened at about 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Locust Street and Garfield Street.

The victim died at the scene; his name has not yet been released.

The suspect vehicle had been southbound on Garfield Street at the time of the collision, and the driver did not stop at the scene and is believed to have continued southbound on Garfield Street to the intersection of Grand Avenue.

It is believed the vehicle then turned west on Grand Avenue. The suspect vehicle is believed to be dark in color, but no other identifying information has been confirmed.

Police are being assisted in the investigation by the Montana Highway Patrol and the Butte-Silver Bow Coroner’s office.

They ask that anyone with information about who may have been in the vicinity or has any information to contact call Butte-Silver Bow Law enforcement at 406-497-1120.

Police are also contacting people who have home security cameras that may have recorded the victim or the suspect vehicle around the time of the collision.

