Seeley Lake man dies in two-vehicle crash

GREAT FALLS — A 45-year-old man from Seeley Lake died in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, on Montana Highway 83.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. at mile marker 26, about 11 miles north of Seeley Lake.

The man was driving south in a Dodge Dakota and had just completed a pass; he failed to move back into the proper lane and collided head-on with a northbound semi truck.

The driver of the Dakota died at the scene.

Missoula County Sheriff/Coroner Jeremiah Petersen identified the man as Ryan C. Braulik.

The 45-year old male driver of the truck was not injured.

According to the MHP, speed was a factor in the crash; alcohol and/or drugs were not factors, and the victim was not wearing a seatbelt.