Teen dead, 3 others injured in Billings crash

BILLINGS — An 18-year-old man died and three passengers were injured in a one-vehicle crash at around 2 a.m on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Yellowstone County.

It happened at the intersection of North Frontage Road and Lockwood Road, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The 18-year-old was driving west on North Frontage Road at a high rate of speed. He didn't stop at a stop sign and failed to negotiate a left-hand curve. The Ford Explorer then went off the right side of the road and down the embankment, continuing over a service road.

The MHP says the vehicle's passenger side hit the embankment of the railroad, making a slight impact on the tracks before striking a barbed wire fence pole.



The force of the crash threw the driver from the vehicle, and he died at the scene. His name has not been released at this point.

The three passengers - another 18-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys - sustained injuries in the crash. Two of them were taken to Billings hospitals; the nature and extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

All four teens were wearing their seat belts.

The MHP says that alcohol, drugs, and speed may have been factors in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.