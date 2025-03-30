Teen dies in rollover crash in Roosevelt County

GREAT FALLS — A teen from Poplar died in a one-car crash in Roosevelt County on Saturday, March 29, 2025.
It happened along BIA Route 1 near BIA route 131 just before 8 p.m.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 17-year old boy was eastbound in a Chevy Impala.
For some reason, he lost control of the car; the car went off the left side of the road and rolled several times.
TRENDING
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the car by the force of the crash.
The teen died at the scene; his name has not been released.
He was the only occupant of the car.
The MHP says that alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash.