Teen dies in rollover crash in Roosevelt County

GREAT FALLS — A teen from Poplar died in a one-car crash in Roosevelt County on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

It happened along BIA Route 1 near BIA route 131 just before 8 p.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 17-year old boy was eastbound in a Chevy Impala.

For some reason, he lost control of the car; the car went off the left side of the road and rolled several times.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the car by the force of the crash.

The teen died at the scene; his name has not been released.

He was the only occupant of the car.

The MHP says that alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash.