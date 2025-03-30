Watch Now
NewsAccident/Crash

Actions

Teen dies in rollover crash in Roosevelt County

Teen dies in rollover crash in Roosevelt County
MTN News
Teen dies in rollover crash in Roosevelt County
Teen dies in rollover crash in Roosevelt County
Posted
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — A teen from Poplar died in a one-car crash in Roosevelt County on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

It happened along BIA Route 1 near BIA route 131 just before 8 p.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 17-year old boy was eastbound in a Chevy Impala.

For some reason, he lost control of the car; the car went off the left side of the road and rolled several times.

TRENDING
Police warn of fake post featuring GFPD sergeant Suspect in Great Falls robbery and chase identified Jeremey Carpenter sentenced for vehicular homicide Performers announced for 2025 Montana State Fair

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the car by the force of the crash.

The teen died at the scene; his name has not been released.

He was the only occupant of the car.

The MHP says that alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App