Teen dies in Yellowstone County crash

GREAT FALLS — A 17-year old boy died in a one-vehicle crash in Yellowstone County on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the teen was driving east in a Ford Focus along I-90 about two miles west of Laurel just after midnight.

The MHP says the teen - who was the only occupant of the car - failed to negotiate a right curve and went into the median. The car hit a delineator post, went back on the road, and then rolled several times.

The teen was thrown from the car by the force of the crash.

The boy died at the scene; his name has not been released at this point.

According to the MHP, alcohol and/or drugs are believed to be factors in the crash, and the teen was not wearing a seatbelt.