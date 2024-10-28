GREAT FALLS — There have been three crash deaths across Montana in recent days - one on Friday, one on Saturday, and one on Sunday.



A 23-year old woman from Saco died in a one-vehicle crash on Friday, October 25, 2024, in Phillips County.

The crash happened at about 11:49 p.m. along MT Highway 243 near mile marker 19.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the woman was driving south and for some reason went off the side of the road. The vehicle came to "an abrupt stop" when it hit a ditch; the impact killed the woman at the scene.

The woman was the only occupant of the Chevy Trailblazer.

According to the MHP, alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash. The woman was not wearing a seatbelt.

Her name has not been released.



A 75-year old man from Roberts died in a one-vehicle crash on Saturday, October 26, 2024, in Carbon County.

The crash happened at about 2:20 p.m. near the intersection of MT Highway 72 and Dutch Lane.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the man was southbound on MT 72 and for some reason went off the right side of the road; the Ford F-150 crashed through a fence and then hit a tree, and then caught on fire.

The driver - who was the only occupant of the vehicle - died at the scene.

According to the MHP, alcohol/drugs and/or speed were not factors in the crash. The man was wearing a seatbelt.

His name has not been released.



A 54-year old man from Butte died on Sunday, October 27, 2024 in a one-vehicle crash in Deer Lodge County.

The crash happened at about 4:40 p.m. along Montana Highway 569, near mile marker 1.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the man was northbound and failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, and the car went off the right side of the road. The driver got back on the road and over-corrected, causing the car to roll several times. The force of the collision threw the man from the car.

The driver - who was the only occupant of the Subaru Legacy - was taken to Community Hospital in Anaconda, where he was declared dead.

According to the MHP, alcohol and speed are suspected as factors in the crash. The man was wearing a seatbelt.

His name has not been released.