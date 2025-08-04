Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Train and truck collide in Worden; no injuries reported

MTN News
A truck driver is lucky to be alive after colliding with a train just outside of Worden on Sunday.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. near Highway 312, where a grain truck was hit by a BNSF train.

The impact caused grain to spill across the railroad tracks and temporarily shut down train traffic in the area.

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper said the truck driver failed to yield at the crossing.

Despite the severity of the crash, no injuries were reported.

Railroad crews arrived shortly after to investigate and begin cleanup.

Authorities are reminding drivers to slow down and look both ways at all railroad crossings, especially in rural areas where visibility may be limited.

Worden is in Yellowstone County, about 20 miles northeast of Billings.

