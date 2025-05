BILLINGS — Two people died and others were injured in a one-vehicle crash in Billings on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

2 killed in Billings crash

The Billings Police Department said the crash happened at 2:37 a.m. east of the 27th Street roundabout on Airport Road.

Airport Road was closed at the scene, and the streets were blocked west of Main Street and east of the roundabout, police said.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.