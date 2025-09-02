Woman dies in a crash in Meagher County

GREAT FALLS — A woman died in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Meagher County on Monday, September 1, 2025.

It happened just after midnight at mile marker 48 of US Highway 12, several miles east of White Sulphur Springs.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 70-year old woman from Martinsdale was eastbound and for some reason ran off the right side of the road, causing the Subaru Forester to roll several times.

The impact of the collision threw her from the vehicle, and she died at the scene.

Her name has not been released.

According to the MHP crash report, the woman was not wearing seatbelt, and impaired driving may have been a factor.