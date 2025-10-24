Deadly crash reported in Chouteau County

At least one person died in a vehicle crash in Chouteau County on Friday, October 24, 2025.

It happened near mile marker 83 along US Highway 87, about four miles north of Big Sandy.

The crash was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol at 2:15 p.m.

A witness says that there were three ambulances at the scene; two that headed toward Havre and one toward Great Falls.

As of 5:30 p.m., the Montana Department of Transportation says traffic is still being detoured around the crash site.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.