Butte woman dies in one-vehicle crash

GREAT FALLS — A woman died in a one-vehicle crash near Butte on Sunday, October, 2025.

It happened near mile marker 132 along Interstate 15 at about 3:45 p.m.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the 49-year old woman from Butte was traveling south on I-15 when the Honda Ridgeline went off the road.

The vehicle went down an embankment, colliding with a delineator post and overturning.

The woman was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash.

The woman, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene; her name has not been released.

The MHP crash report states that alcohol, drugs, and/or speed were not factors in the crash.