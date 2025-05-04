Woman dies in crash in Lewis & Clark County

GREAT FALLS — One person died when an ATV crashed in Lewis & Clark County on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

It happened near the intersection of Stemple Pass Road and Fool Hen Road at about 11:35 p.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, two people were driving the Polaris vehicle when they lost control while negotiating a left-hand curve in the road.

The vehicle went into a skid and rolled.

The MHP says the driver, a 53-year old woman from Helena who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash and died at the scene.

The woman's name has not been released at this point.

The passenger, a 54-year old man from Helena who was wearing a seatbelt, was not seriously injured.

According to the MHP, impaired driving and speed are suspected as factors in the crash.