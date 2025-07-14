Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsAccident/Crash

Actions

Woman dies in Lincoln County crash

troy bonner.jpg
MTN News
troy bonner.jpg
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — GREAT FALLS — A 70-year-old woman from Troy died in a crash on Friday, July 10, 2025, that briefly closed a section of U.S. Highway 2 in Lincoln County.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports crash happened two miles north of Troy at about 1:25 p.m.

The victim was eastbound in a Jeep Patriot when she drifted into the westbound lane.

TRENDING
Suspect charged with negligent homicide in Great Falls City of Great Falls explains increase in utility rates Water Tower Pool closed for the season Obituary: Celeste “Cecil” Peter Madill

Her vehicle collided with a pickup truck driven by a 36-year-old man from Bonners Ferry, Idaho.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

The woman was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP, and impaired driving was not a factor.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured; he was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App