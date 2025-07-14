Woman dies in Lincoln County crash

MISSOULA — GREAT FALLS — A 70-year-old woman from Troy died in a crash on Friday, July 10, 2025, that briefly closed a section of U.S. Highway 2 in Lincoln County.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports crash happened two miles north of Troy at about 1:25 p.m.

The victim was eastbound in a Jeep Patriot when she drifted into the westbound lane.

Her vehicle collided with a pickup truck driven by a 36-year-old man from Bonners Ferry, Idaho.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

The woman was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP, and impaired driving was not a factor.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured; he was wearing a seatbelt.