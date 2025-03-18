Woman dies in Sanders County crash

Watch Now
GREAT FALLS — A woman died in a one-vehicle crash in Sanders County on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 73-year old man and a 72-year old woman - both from Trout Creek - were driving west on MT Highway 200 near mile marker 18 at about 8:45 a.m.

The MHP says the man driving was going too fast for the snowy road conditions, and failed to negotiate a turn.

The Lincoln Town Car slid off the right side of the road, hitting the guardrail, and continued sliding, going into a ditch. The car rolled and the top of the car hit a tree.

The female passenger died at the scene. The name of the woman has not been released at this point.

The man was taken to Bonner General Health for treatment of his injuries.

According to the MHP, both occupants were wearing seatbelts; drugs and/or alcohol were not factors in the crash.

