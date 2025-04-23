Woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Richland County

GREAT FALLS — A woman died when her car collided with a farm tractor in Richland County on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

It happened at about 1:40 p.m. along Highway 16 at mile marker 48, about four miles south of Sidney.

A 33-year-old woman from Williston, North Dakota, was northbound in a Honda Civic when the car collided with a Case tractor that was also heading north.

The woman sustained serious injuries and later died at a Billings hospital, according to the Montana Highway Patrol; the woman's name has not been released.

A 2-year-old boy in the car was not injured.

The driver of the tractor - a 63-year old man from Sidney - was not injured.

The MHP says that all three people involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts.

According to the MHP, speed was a factor in the crash; drugs and/or alcohol were not involved.

Four other people died in three crashes on Saturday across Montana - click here for details.