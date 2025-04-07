Young man dies in Missoula County crash

GREAT FALLS — A 23-year old man died in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Missoula County on Sunday, April 5, 2025.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man from Potomac was eastbound in a Toyota Tundra on MT Highway 200 near mile marker 14.

For some reason, the vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit a power pole. The vehicle went through a fence and overturned.

The MHP says the man was not wearing a seatbelt, and was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash.

The man died at the scene; his name has not been released at this point.

According to the MHP, speed is considered a factor in the crash; alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected.